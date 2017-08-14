Gray And Rainy Today

Weather Update 7:45 PM

Scattered Showers are expected to continue this morning for West Tennessee. There is an upper level wave in northeast Arkansas that will move east across the area. There is also a stalled out boundary across northern Mississippi and Alabama. Overall, this is the exact kind of rain we need to help with the dry conditions and lack of rain for the area. The next couple of days we’ll see more sunshine, but the afternoon chance of storms will remain along with gradually increasing temperatures to about normal. Ill have a full forecast update coming up later this morning on Midday ABC 7 11:30 AM /CBS 7 Noon.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com