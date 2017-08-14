Hearing for an accused gunman in 2015 shooting is reset

JACKSON, Tenn. — A gunman accused of killing a convenience store clerk appeared before the judge, Monday.

“It’s a death penalty case,” District Public Defender George Googe said. “So we’re having more reports and motions than you would in an average case.”

Urshawn Miller was ushered back in court Monday morning awaiting trial on first degree murder charges from the 2015 fatal shooting of a cashier at the Bull Market gas station.

“Mr. Urshawn Miller had filed pro-say, a motion to suppress evidence, a motion for dismissal,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Don Allen said.

The defense did not address the handwritten five page motion Miller filed last month.

“We’re investigating the factual bases for those,” Googe said. “And then we’re going to try to decide if we need to pursue them on his behalf.”

However, the state did file a response to that motion. Judge Don Allen reset the hearing for August 28 to give Miller’s attorneys time to prepare.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to look at that response,” Googe said. “So that will be part of what we do.”

The judge asked the defense to have their questionnaire for potential jurors ready for approval before trial next month.

“Certainly want to be able to get the matter tried in September for sure,” Judge Allen said.

“You never know what things might come up,” Googe said. “But at this point, we plan to be ready.”

After another motion hearing in two weeks, Miller’s trial is set to begin on September 25.