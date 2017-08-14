Heavy Rain with Thunderstorms Monday Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

Showers and thunderstorms are moving east across West Tennessee this afternoon and those that produce heavy rain could result in flash flooding today and tonight. Take the umbrella with you when you head out! There’s more rain on the way tomorrow and throughout the week ahead.

TONIGHT

Off-and-on showers will continue overnight with mostly cloudy, if not overcast, skies. Severe weather isn’t likely overnight, but areas that get the heavy rain to last long enough could encounter flash flooding. Drive carefully! Expect this to keep temperatures from cooling much overnight, we may only bottom out in the lower 70s at some locations by sunrise at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

More showers will come and go on Tuesday with breaks of sunshine leading to highs in the middle 80s. Some thunderstorms could once again produce heavy rain and frequent lightning at times with gusty winds possible. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast for the rest of the week, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!