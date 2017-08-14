Jerry Benjamen Capps

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Benjamen Capps, age 72 of Milan, will be held at 11 am Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan with burial to follow in the Poplar Spring Cemetery near Milan.



Visitation with the family will take place Sunday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm and Monday from 9 am until service time.



Mr. Jerry was a retired employee of the Milan Arsenal with over 40 years of service. He attended Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church.



Surviving Family : Wife – Diane Spain Capps of Milan, Sons – Gerald Capps of Milan and Harold Capps of Milan, Daughters – Carolyn Ainsworth and husband Randy of Milan and Cassandra Poole and husband John of Trinity, AL, Brother – Joe Capps and wife Faye of Humboldt, TN, Sister – Nora Faye Goodman of Bruceton, TN, Grandchildren – 7, Great Grandchildren – 13



Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.