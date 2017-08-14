JMC Airport Authority discusses multiple issues at Monday meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority met Monday night to discuss multiple issues.

Board members discussed the possible acquisition of land next to the airport from a family whose loved one died recently.

They also discussed the Tennessee Highway Patrol building and the TBI Crime Lab, which board member say should happen at the beginning of the year.

Members said the also discussed a request for a impound lot to be built, but say that will not happen.