Man charged with following relative, firing gun in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of following a relative and then firing gunshots, according to court documents.

Davonte Paige appeared in Jackson City Court on Monday on an aggravated assault charge.

A woman told police a car followed her on Middleton Street on Aug. 6, according to court documents. She said Paige, a family member, got out of the car and had a gun, according to an affidavit.

Police said the woman told them she heard about three gunshots then sped away.

Paige is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.