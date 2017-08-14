Man charged with stealing cash at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities charged a man Monday accused of stealing cash from a woman’s purse at a hospital in Jackson.

Augusto Oviedo appeared in Jackson City Court on Monday on theft and shoplifting counts.

He is accused of stealing $451 cash from a woman’s purse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital early Sunday morning.

Police said he is also accused of stealing more than $250 worth of items from Kroger on North Parkway on Saturday night.

Officers said Oviedo was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital due to a medical condition. Due to the transport, police said he was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Oviedo is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.