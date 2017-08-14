Man charged with using box cutter to vandalize car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a car in Jackson faced a judge on Monday.

Christopher Heavener appeared in Jackson City Court on Monday charged with vandalism over $2,500.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Heavener used a box cutter to damage a vehicle at a business on the Highway 45 Bypass on Aug. 3.

Police said it caused about $4,500 worth of damage.

Heavener is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.