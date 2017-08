Musical Audition

Audition for a local musical this week. Auditions for “Meet Me in St. Louis” by the the Jackson Children and Teen Theatre will be Wednesday, August 16th and Thursday, August 17th. Auditions are at The Ned starting at 3:45 PM Wednesday afternoon and 6:00 PM Thursday night. The audition is open to kids age 9 through high school. A CD or sheet music is required. For more information call (731) 425-8397