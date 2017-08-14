Perry Glynn Morgan

Perry Glynn Morgan, age 80, died Thursday, August 10, 2017 after a five year fight with cancer.

He was born in Black Hawk, MS to the parents of Dira and Benson Irene Neel Morgan. He was retired as an Air Traffic Controller and was a Air Force Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Morgan of Hickory Valley, TN, four children, Terri Morgan Burnett of Henderson, TN, Dira Morgan (Beth) of Henderson, TN, Victor Morgan (BJ) of Somerville, TN, Tammy Morgan Busby (Tony) of Medon, TN, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, with Charlotte being number twelve and two Super Friends, Tom Weathers of Atlanta, GA, and Brooklyn Bearden of Henderson, TN.

Mr. Morgan will be cremated by Arrington Funeral Directors & Crematory of Jackson, TN.

SERVICES: a short memorial service will be held at the Memphis National Military Cemetery 3568 Townes Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at Perry and Sue’s home following the service. Time and date will be posted later via Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, Perry and his family have requested donations be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com