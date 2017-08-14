Stepdad charged with assaulting teen and her mother

JACKSON, Tenn. — A stepdad accused of attacking a 13-year-old and her mother faced a judge in Jackson on Monday.

Terry Taylor appeared in Jackson City Court on multiple counts, including child abuse, simple domestic assault, and domestic vandalism.

He is accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl and her mother on Aug. 13 at an address on Century Street, according to court documents.

Taylor is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.