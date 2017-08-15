Weather Update:

Foggy start for some across West Tennessee this morning. A dense fog advisory continues until 9:00 AM for a good part of West Tennessee. There may be a little more sun today between waves of showers today. but we do expect activity to pick up through late morning through the afternoon hours. It’ll be just like yesterday. The overall pattern has not changed much at all. A ridge with amplify through mid week though, that will allow temperatures to rise and rain coverage to drop through Wednesday. We’ll flirt with 90°F for Wednesday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Then flirting with 100 on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Ill have a full forecast update coming up on ABC 7 Eyewitness News Midday 11:30 AM/ CBS 7 Eyewitness News Noon.

