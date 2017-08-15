Annual martial arts seminar returning to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 8th annual Kobudo Martial Arts Seminar is quickly approaching.

There will be a total of 18 instructors from different styles at the event to share, learn, network and train.

The instructors say far too often in today’s society, there is a large emphasis placed on competition and appearance, which is far from the roots of martial arts.

“The literal translation of Kobudo means ‘old martial way’,” sensei Sherwin Moore said. “So the importance of it is to celebrate and showcase the traditional martial arts and all of the core values that go with it.”

The seminar is scheduled to take place at Jackson State at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The event is open to the public. There will be an admission fee that is all-inclusive for training as well.

Visit their facebook page for more information.