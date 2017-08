The City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair

Get ready to shop until you drop. The City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair will be held in Medina. It kicks off Thursday night at 5 PM. Admission on Thursday is $20 and will run from 5 to 9 PM. The fair continues Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Admission costs $8 dollars those days. The fair will feature vendors with antique goods, vintage items and jewelry.