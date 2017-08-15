Haywood County ham radio signal improved, antenna re-located to Stanton

STANTON, Tenn.-Residents of Haywood County can rest easy now that ham radio signals are being improved.

Three years ago, when the local ham radio operator’s original tower went down in Brownsville, the service became very spotty.

One of the board of aldermen in Stanton had the idea of bringing the old antenna from that tower and placing it on the Stanton water tower.

“The coverage is going to be more comprehensive and more complete for everything in Haywood County, particularly south of the Hatchie River,” said Stanton Mayor Allen Sterbinsky.

After testing the radio signal, officials said they were able to talk to someone in Olive Branch, Mississippi.