Henry Co. Sheriff’s Department launches drug test initiative

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents in the community if they suspect their children are on drugs.

The department is partnering with the Henry County Prevention Coalition for the “Test, Don’t Guess” drug initiative.

They are giving away drug test kits for free to parents who suspect their children may be under the influence.

“I think one of the roots of all evil is the drugs,” Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said. “We started thinking that often times we get questions, you know, of ‘I’ve seen my child do this’ or ‘my grandchild do this,’ wondering if they’re using drugs.”

The test is very simple. All you have to do is provide a urine sample, and in mere minutes, you will get results back without having to take it to a doctor.

Sheriff Belew said it is very similar to a pregnancy test. If the test comes back positive, there is instructions on the back about where you can get help.

“There is some resource information there, as well, to take a look at and give you a little guidance and direction on how to help that young man or woman out get back out on the right track and be drug free,” Sheriff Belew said.

The test kits are free for your personal use.

You can pick them up at Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 210 Forrest Heights Rd, Paris, TN 38242 or Carey Counseling Center at 408 Virginia St, Paris, TN 38242.