Hotter and More Humid on Wednesday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

After heavy showers and thunderstorms moved across West Tennessee this morning, the rain continues to push east into Middle Tennessee leaving us with only a slight chance for more rain to occur during the afternoon and evening. The most noticeable change in our weather pattern over the next few days will be a return to the brutal heat and humidity that is more common for this time of the year than it has been recently!

TONIGHT

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight limiting temperatures to dropping to the lower and middle 70s at their coolest. There’s a 30% chance for showers this evening and overnight with light winds from the south.

Showers will have another opportunity to soak West Tennessee on Wednesday with a 40% chance for rain amidst breaks of sunshine leading to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning at times with gusty winds possible.

Increasing humidity will leading to temperatures feeling like they’re over 100°F on Thursday at times in the afternoon so stay cool! Plus, stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast for the rest of the week, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!