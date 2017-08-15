Inmates give back to the community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the sun beats down, dozens of men who are currently serving time behind bars are giving back to the community and making an impact.

“It’s been a blessing to me,” inmate Robert Rucker said. “It really has.”

Inmates in the Tennessee Department of Correction are helping to remodel West Middle School. They are turning it into the new office and training facility for the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re introducing them to different technologies of today,” instructor Gary Thomas said.

Thomas works at the Northwest Correctional facility, and he says he is teaching them more than just skills to survive.

“I think it shows them and gives them the opportunity to realize the talents that they actually have,” Thomas said.

He is teaching them hope.

“We’re all human,” Thomas said. “And we all need chances.”

Sheriff Mehr says using the labor of inmates is saving the county millions of dollars.

“It’s helping society,” Mehr said. “It’s helping them get back into the real world and making productive citizens out of themselves.”

“It’s a challenge everyday. I’m not going to lie,” inmate Keenan McNeal said. “But we overcome that, and we learn how to work together and make it happen.”

He says before this, he could barely screw in a light. Now, he is remodeling buildings.

“It’s very self-rewarding, and I’m very proud of myself,” McNeal said. “I never thought I would be the one doing this type of labor. Everything we do means a lot, but it means more to us that we can give back to the community.”

“If you get out and go to the same thing, then you are going to be back in here,” Rucker said.

He also says this is teaching him a skill so that he can provide for his family and his kids when he gets out.

“It’s like we are giving back to the community,” Rucker said. “We have all done a little wrong, but we are trying to better ourselves and pay for what we have done.”

The most important lesson is one learned by the inmates.

“That I can make it,” McNeal said. “I am going to be someone when I get out and that this is a footstep helping me on my way out.”

The building was set to open at the end of July, but Sheriff Mehr says he hopes to have it opened sometime in the upcoming months.