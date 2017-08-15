JMCSS purchases 14,000 eclipse viewing glasses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years happens on Monday, August 21.

The Jackson-Madison County School System said it purchased 14,000 American Paper Optics CE ISO Certified solar eclipse viewing glasses for students and teachers. Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jared Myracle said all students will get a pair of glasses.

“While students are viewing the eclipse they have to have the eclipse glasses on for safety precautions,” Myracle said.

Myracle said if parents want their child to participate, they must sign and return a permission form by Friday. Parents can choose to opt out. “There’s going to be a live streaming link available at every school,” Myracle said.

The district said peak viewing time in our area falls around 1:24 p.m. Monday. “We’re setting up a schedule at each school where teachers will be able to take students 15 minutes before and after the eclipse to get set up to make sure everybody’s in place,” Myracle said.

Myracle said the district will delay outside after school activities until after 3 p.m., when the eclipse is over, so students are not tempted to look at the sun. “We want to discourage students from staring at the sun as we would any day, but particularly on the day of the eclipse,” Myracle said.

Myracle said the eclipse viewing glasses cost about 75-cents each, bringing the grand total to over $10,000. “It’s an economical way for students to participate in a historic event,” he said.

The district said the eclipse viewing glasses are expected to arrive on Tuesday and will then be distributed to schools.