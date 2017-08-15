McDonald’s awards scholarship to Henry County high school student heading for college

PARIS, Tenn.-An upcoming college freshman was awarded a national honor from McDonald’s this week..

Megan Tozzi was presented with a $ 2,500 scholarship from the fast food chain.

Through their “Archways to Opportunity” program, the scholarship will enable Tozzi to attend college at Suffolk University this fall.

The Henry County native is one of 51 students nationwide to receive the award and the only one from Tennessee..

Tozzi was selected because of her academic achievements, community involvement and job performance at McDonald’s.

“It’s definitely a relief because college is so expensive and paying for it has always been a question.. so it’s just definitely a relief and I’m just so honored to have this opportunity,” said Megan Tozzi, Archways to Opportunity scholarship recipient.

Tozzi said she plans to major in history with a minor in English.