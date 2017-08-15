Mugshots : Madison County : 8/14/17 – 8/15/17

1/8 Amber Young Assault

2/8 Antonio Cole Schedule VI drug violations

3/8 Brad Lovell Contempt of court

4/8 Corderria Griffin Failure to appear



5/8 Jaime Trejo Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lights

6/8 Lee Braddock Violation of probation

7/8 Richchero Grimes Aggravated assault

8/8 Tavares Jones Failure to appear















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/15/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.