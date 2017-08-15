Mustangs ready for home opener on the turf

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — In Huntingdon Paul Ward Stadium has been under construction for the past couple of months as they are installing a new turf field and track. With just three days until game day, the project has yet to be completed but principal, Jonathan Kee isn’t worried, he has faith in the crews putting in over time.

“I have no concerns and I’ll fill a lot better when they say it’s complete but right now they’ve given me their confidence it will be ready for Thursday nights game and of course there’s a lot of excitement about that,” Kee said. “We’ve been waiting for a few months now to play and we’re excited to finally get to this point to start playing football.”

Kee went on to say the field will be ready to play on by Wednesday night, but the track and everything around the field will be done in the following weeks.

The JV squad will open up on the turf Thursday night with the varsity squad getting ready to go up against their rival Mckenzie Friday.