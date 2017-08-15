Pamela Gay McCartney Hardaway

Memorial service for Pamela Gay McCartney Hardaway, age 64 of Milan, will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2pm at Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan with burial to follow in the Harmony Cemetery near Bradford.

Family visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 – 2 pm at the funeral home.

Pam was a retired Registered Nurse from the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

She is survived by her husband William Suitt of Milan, mother Nancy McCormick (Glenn) of Bradford, and three sisters Paulette Bruff (Billy) of Milan, Susan Tharp of Greenfield and Cheryl Taylor of Milan. Pam was preceded in death by her father Paul McCartney.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.