Thousands visit Graceland for 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death

Thousands of fans have traveled to Memphis this week to celebrate the life of Elvis Presley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday will mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death, and thousands of devoted fans have been paying their respects to the king of Rock n Roll all week long.

One of the most highly-anticipated celebrations has arrived in Memphis.

“I have a tattoo on my breast of him so he’s close to my heart, he’ll never be dead as long as I’m breathing,” fan Betty Donathan said.

“Elvis Week 2017” is underway, drawing thousands of visitors to Graceland.

“(I’ve) been coming 35 years, off-and-on ever since his death, fell in love with him when I was 13. “Love Me Tender” at a 10-cent movie show and been hooked ever since,” Donathan said.

Elvis Presley Boulevard was filled with fans as this time of year marks a special moment in history. Wednesday, August 16th will be the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death.

“It’s just a precious time to come here and get to be with people who love him the same way,” fan Toni Salva said.

Many people came to Graceland in their most festive Elvis attire, some like Paul Royse had the king’s wardrobe matched perfectly. Royse said he can recall the moment he found out Elvis passed away.

“It was almost like the JFK-type of thing. You remember where you were and everything when it happened, just tremendous talent we lost there,” Royse said.

Some fans said Elvis played a special part in their lives. “I just love him with all my heart and he has done so much for the world,” Salva said.

Another fan, Sharon Morris said, “When we got married 43 years ago we had ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love With You’ as our wedding song so it’s been a long time, but we’ve always loved Elvis.”

Fans around the world flocked to Presley’s grave site for a candlelight vigil honoring his life and career. The woman lighting the candles was Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. The candlelight vigil is expected to continue into early Wednesday morning.

There will be plenty more events happening all week long. Elvis Week runs through Saturday.