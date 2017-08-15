Tim Priest coming back to Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — On August 26, the Mustangs are preparing for a dinner sponsored by the Huntingdon Quarterback Club which will bring back one of their very own to West Tennessee. Tim Priest, who played for the Mustangs in 1964-66 is the only player in school history to have his number retired. He went on to play at UT and still holds the record for career interceptions. Kee said it’s always great when they can bring one of the greats back to the community.

“Well this event is just a fundraiser, obviously we want to showcase all the things we’ve done here in our stadium but also it’s a great time for people in Huntingdon community to come back to relive some of those old stories and get to see and reconnect with one of our greatest students and athletes in Tim Priest, ” Kee said.

The dinner will be held August 26 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

Tickets can be purchased at the Huntingdon Board of Education, Watson Lumber, Beyonf the Ivy and Huntingdon Termite and Pest Control and also at this Friday’s football game.