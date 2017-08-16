Auditions for “Meet Me in St. Louis” being held at ‘The Ned’

JACKSON, Tenn.-Auditions were held for the play, “Meet Me in St. Louis”, to be performed by the Jackson Children and Teen Theater…

were held Wednesday at ‘The Ned’.

The play is set in 1903, about a large family preparing for the 1904 World’s Fair that is coming to St. Louis.

The play has nine primary characters and has 25 role characters.

Once the parts are cast, the actors and actresses will practice three times a week until the show begins October 19.

“If there’s any young men out there we would love to draft you for “Meet Me in St. Louis”. If you can sing, if you can read and project, you’re our person,” said Pat Alford, the show’s director.

Auditions are being held again Thursday at ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson.