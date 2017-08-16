Bettye Ahdale Goodson

Bettye Ahdale Goodson (Granny) passed away peacefully Monday, August 14, 2017. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Robert N. Goodson (Pop). Bettye is also survived by seven children, Gayle Webb and husband, Tom, Robert N Goodson, Jr., Karen Lewis and husband, Bert, Kathy Marsh and husband, Cleve, Beth Neely and husband, Rick, William H. Goodson, and Bettye (Candy) Mitchelson and husband, Joe. Bettye had 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A loving, steadfast wife, a mother of love and nurture, and an adored Granny, she is loved and missed by all.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Northside United Methodist Church with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

