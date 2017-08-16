Buildings come down to make way for growth in downtown Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A major building demolition was underway Wednesday in Milan.

The buildings came down as part of the revitalization of the downtown area. What used to be a supermarket is soon to be retail shops and a restaurant.

City leaders say half a block of downtown will come down to be built back up again and will bring more attractions and investors to the area.

“It’s somewhat of a joint effort and good timing,” Mayor B.W. Beasley said. “I believe if you create positive energy, you create a good synergy for your town, and as a result of that you see what’s going on behind me.”

Mayor Beasley says a coffee shop as well as a bed and breakfast are soon to be in the downtown area as well.