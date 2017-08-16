Cold Front Moving in on Thursday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

At 2:00 p.m. temperatures were tenths of a degree shy of 90°F this afternoon – which was the forecast high for today. Most areas in West Tennessee are at least in the upper 80s with humidity making it feel like temperatures are in the triple digits! There’s more heat in the forecast for Thursday, but a cold front will be coming into the area to bring a likelier chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with temperatures dropping to just the middle 70s by sunrise at 6:17 a.m. Thursday. Winds will be a little breezy overnight – out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour which will keep things warm.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to West Tennessee tomorrow with a 50% chance for rain as the cold front moves through the Mid-South. Temperatures will still be able to warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon with the humidity making temperatures feel like they’re over 100°F at the warmest point of the day.

West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather meaning a couple thunderstorms could be strong or even severe during the day tomorrow so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on that forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee. That may still change, however, so stay tuned for updates!