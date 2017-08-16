Mugshots : Madison County : 8/15/17 – 8/16/17

1/15 Angela Garner Shoplifting

2/15 Howard Ganoe Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, evading arrest

3/15 Serita Rogers Harassment

4/15 Avell Johnson Failure to comply



5/15 Charles Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Deshondra McKinnie Assault, harassment

7/15 Heather Hall Aggravated assault, criminal exposure to HIV

8/15 Paul Lavender Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/15 Quintarius White Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Leigh McCaskill Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

11/15 Sherbreshia Lunsford Violation of probation

12/15 Timothy Moss DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Tavis Kirkwood Failure to appear

14/15 Tynarius Thaxter Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/15 Willie Wade Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/16/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.