Program helps transitioning soldiers find work after leaving military service

JACKSON, Tenn.-A new program has been established to help active duty soldiers from Fort Campbell find work when they end their service.

“Transition to Trades” is a 30-day class that teaches soldiers plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

The program recruits soldiers that are in the last six months of duty. After the classes, the soldiers either are hired at Hiller or at other companies across the country.

“We’re hoping to gain valuable employees, you know, the soldiers, they’re dedicated, they’re honorable, it’s the best employee you could ask for,” said Daphne Frontz, senior program manager for “Transitions to Trades.”

” Having that sets, a stability and security for myself, not having to worry about how I’m going to make ends meet, how I’m going to take care of the family,” said Bryan Witzel, a transitioning soldier.

Out of the more than 150 soldiers that have participated in the classes, 103 of them have jobs, and 60 of them are at Hiller.