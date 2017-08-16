Protesters want answers from Rep. David Kustoff

JACKSON, Tenn. — While U.S. Rep. David Kustoff addressed a small crowd Wednesday inside the Jackson Country Club, those wanting to speak to him chanted and protested outside.

It happened at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Vann Drive.

“We are calling on Representative Kustoff to call out Donald Trump,” Doris Black said.

The nonviolent group Indivisible Jackson says they have issues with some statements from the representative of the 8th Congressional District.

“We are concerned that Kustoff has said no ordinary person is concerned about Russia. I’m an ordinary person and we are all ordinary people and we are all concerned,” Black said.

They are also concerned with the recent attacks in Charlottesville.

They stood in the heat, but they say it’s worth it.

“We got a lot of support,” Black said. “People were coming out, giving us water, people were coming out thanking us and people were telling us they wanted to join our cause.”