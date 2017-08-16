Starting Feel A Bit Like August

Weather Update 7:45 AM CDT

Warm start to the day with temperatures already in the mid 70s. We’ll have more sunshine today compared to the last two days this week. This afternoon we’ll be watching for a few isolated to widely scattered summer time thunderstorms. If you end up under one expect brief heavy rain with thunder and lightning. Once it passes sun should pop out. The main theme today will be warmer temperatures and heat index values nearing or exceeding 100 degrees at times today. We’ll be flirting with heat advisory criteria today and tomorrow. Slightly cooler for the weekend. Ill have a full forecast update coming up on ABC 7 Eyewitness Midday at 11:30 AM/ CBS 7 Eyewitness News Noon.

