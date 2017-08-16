State report: Selmer fire chief falsified invoices, altered fire truck bids

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by the state comptroller’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has revealed that the Selmer fire chief falsified invoices and also altered bids for fire trucks, according to the state comptroller’s office.

Anthony Carr was removed from the position of fire chief Tuesday as a result of the report, according to a document from the office of Mayor John Smith.

Investigators determined the fire chief falsified two invoices for training equipment, according to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

According to the release:

The equipment cost $7,500; however, the fire chief invoiced McNairy County for $20,000. The fire chief had the equipment fabricated by a local machine shop and had the machine shop send the bill totaling $7,500 to a Kentucky fire equipment supplier. The Kentucky fire equipment supplier paid the machine shop $7,500 and received the $20,000 payment from McNairy County via the fire chief. The fire chief told investigators that he purchased other equipment from the Kentucky supplier with the $12,500 difference; however, investigators were unable to identify the additional equipment purportedly purchased.

The fire chief also admitted to falsifying a $200 invoice after he used the town’s credit card to make an undetermined purchase, the release states.

Investigators also reported finding that the fire chief altered bids for two fire trucks.

The lowest bid price for the vehicles was $178,622.60 and was awarded to the Kentucky fire equipment supplier. The bid specifications were developed by the fire chief who intentionally omitted some equipment. After the bid was awarded, the fire chief added other equipment totaling $31,180 without going through a second bid process. The fire chief admitted that he and the Kentucky supplier developed the add-on equipment at inflated prices.

Investigators also reportedly found the fire chief improperly disposed of the town’s fire pumper when he negotiated a$52,878.30 credit with the Kentucky fire equipment supplier in exchange for the pumper. Investigators were not able to determine how those credits were used, the release states.

The results of the investigation have been reviewed with the district attorney general for the 25th Judicial District, according to the release.

You can view the entire investigative report online at the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website.