TWRA officers prepare for small game hunting season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With summer winding down and fall on the way, many West Tennesseans are getting geared up and ready for small game hunting season.

With squirrel and dove season approaching, Tennessee wildlife officers have a few reminders for hunters.

“We just want to make sure everyone has their hunting license, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, will also need their hunter education course,” said John Dunn, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer.

Dunn says you should always know where you are hunting and have permission to be there.

“Whether land is posted or not, you should have permission from that landowner,” he said.

But every year, wildlife officers say one thing doesn’t change — no matter what it is you are hunting, it’s your responsibility to do it safely.

“Have your gun pointed in a safe direction and only shoot in a safe direction, because you have to be responsible for not what you’re shooting at, but what’s beyond that target as well,” TWRA Capt. Brian Elkins said.

Elkins said you also need to be aware of your surroundings.

“Snakes and ticks are still very active,” he said. “So spray down with tick spray, maybe some mosquito spray and just watch where you place your hands and feet when you are walking in the woods.”

While some hunt to enjoy fine table fare, to many it’s also a sport.

“Most people hunt for the quality of the experience,” Elkins said. “Being outside with family or friends, or some people favor the seclusion of being by yourself in the woods. It’s a peaceful time.”

Hunting season for squirrels opens Aug. 26. That will be a free hunting day where you can hunt without a license.

The season for dove opens on Sept. 1.

For more information about hunting seasons, licenses and hunter safety, contact the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.