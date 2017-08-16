Tyson Foods to expand in Union City, create 300 jobs

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam and officials with Tyson Foods announced Wednesday that the company will expand their operations in Union City, creating more than 300 new jobs.

The company will invest around $80 million in the expansion, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, plans to add 25,000 square feet and new production lines to its Union City plant, effectively doubling the facility’s output capabilities, the release states.

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, and the expansion is expected to be operational by mid-2019.

“Tyson has been an integral part of Obion County for 20 years and I’m pleased to see the company move forward with this more than 300-job expansion in Union City,” Gov. Haslam said in the release. “With more than 1,000 employees in West Tennessee, Tyson’s impact on the community extends to the local farmers supported by its operations. I’d like to thank Tyson for its continued commitment to West Tennessee and bringing us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Tyson’s Union City complex supplies chicken for a national foodservice customer. The company also operates facilities in Goodlettsville, Newbern and Shelbyville, employing about 5,000 in Tennessee, according to the release.