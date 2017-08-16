US Rep. Kustoff visits Jackson, speaks to Chamber of Commerce

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff is in Jackson Wednesday where he spoke to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

Kustoff, who represents Tennessee’s eighth district, opened his remarks with the following statement:

“We know that our nation has had a rough several days after the events in Charlottesville this past weekend. Make no mistake — white supremacists, the KKK, neo-Nazis and all groups that preach hate, prejudice, racism and bigotry have no place in our country and must be explicitly condemned. As a United States Attorney, I prosecuted federal hate crimes. I strongly encourage the Department of Justice to follow through on the investigation from last weekend’s events.”

We’ll have more on Kustoff’s visit, including the accompanying protesters, on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.