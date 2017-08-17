Area police department will still have to wait for upgrade to digital communications system

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-A local police department is asking for an upgrade in their communication system, after concerns their current one is putting officers at risk.

The Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments currently rely on an analog radio system and say often times, service is spotty.

The departments met with the 911 board Tuesday, to ask for funding to upgrade to a digital system, but were told they would still have to wait.

“While I am disappointed they did not approve our funding, I’m certainly not surprised,” said Walter Smothers, director of public safety with the Huntingdon Police Dept.

Smothers said this is not the first time the board has denied their request.

For now, he said they will continue to use the analog system, but will keep asking the board for funding.