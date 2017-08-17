Bro. Frank Whitman

Bro. Frank Whitman of Bethel Springs, TN was born November 17, 1932 in Chester County, TN the son of the late Roby Odell and Era Brooks Whitman. He was united in marriage to Ann Weaver on December 24, 1955.

Bro. Whitman was a member of Selmer First Baptist Church. He was a Baptist Minister formerly pastoring Selmer Second Baptist Church, Lone Oak Baptist Church near Corinth, MS, Cave Springs Baptist Church near Henderson, TN, and Olive Hill Baptist Church in Guys, TN. He preached many revivals and hosted a radio ministry on WADI in Corinth and WDTM in Selmer.

Bro. Frank was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was employed by Brown Shoe Company in Selmer for 17 years. He enjoyed his family, farming, and raising cattle and horses. He was the owner and operator of Lake Hill Memorial Gardens in Bethel Springs, Pine Hill Memorial Gardens in Adamsville, and Chester County Memory Gardens in Henderson. He departed this life on August 15, 2017 in his home at the age of 84 Years, 8 Months, 29 Days.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Whitman; four daughters, Vickie Rowland and husband Anthony, Sherry Miller and husband Steve, Lorie Tull and husband Robbie, Cristi Dickey and husband Brian, all of Bethel Springs, TN; seven grandchildren, Brandy Berg (Jeremy), Tiffany Gray (Josh), Misty Brown (Dustin), Kimberly Rowland (Matt), Autumn “Cookie” Raper (Daniel), Emma Dickey, and Robert Frank Tull (Abbey); 11 great grandchildren and a great grandchild, Andy Wayne, on the way.

Also survived by a sister, Sandra Bass (Leon) of Michie, TN; a brother, Homer Whitman (Arby) of Selmer, TN; a sister-in-law, Peggy Whitman of Finger, TN; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitman was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Whitman.