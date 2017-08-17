Fight breaks out on school bus; Jackson police respond

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fight between two female students stopped a Jackson-Madison County bus Thursday afternoon on its way home from Liberty Tech high school.

Jackson police responded to the incident on Ridgecrest Road.

Keli McAlister, a spokesperson for the system, says in a statement there was a fight on a school bus between two students and they were picked up by their parents.

The Jackson Police Department would only say they responded to the fight.