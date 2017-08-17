Kiwanis International recognizes Jackson and Madison County first responders

JACKSON, Tenn.-Kiwanis International honored first responders in Jackson and Madison County, Thursday.

Madison County Fire Department’s Kay Long, EMT James “Cory” Shumate, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry Mosier, Jackson Police Department Officer Adam Pinion and Jackson Fire Department’s Zechariah Demshar were all honored today for their work as a first responder.

The Kiwanis have been giving these awards out for decades in Madison County and each individual was chosen by their supervisors.

“To be able to award these individuals who choose to put the lives of those of us in the community above their own and choose to put our safety above their own it’s hard to put into words so this is just a small way that we can show our appreciation and our gratitude for their sacrifice,” said Lori Gambill, Kiwanis president.

Gambill says she hopes each first responder can be proud of their achievement.