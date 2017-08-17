Lane College students begin 2017-18 school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — It might have been a dreary day outside Thursday, but that didn’t stop the Lane Dragons from starting back to school.

Students hit the campus for their first day of the 2017-18 school year. Administrators say it’s too early to get a number on how many students are attending this year.

Those working with the incoming freshman class say starting a new experience away from home can be the toughest part.

While it might have been the first day for students, officials say teachers and staff have been preparing for some time.

“Our staff has been here year-round getting ready for this day,” Darlette Samuels said. “Our faculty has been doing some wonderful things during the summer, doing their individual summer research programs and professional developments.”

Officials with the school say they are excited to be back and say they are planning some big things for the upcoming school year.