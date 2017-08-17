Leadership Chester County brings community members closer

PINSON, Tenn. — For 17 years, Leadership Chester County has been bringing the community together. Thursday was the first session for this year’s class.

“The opportunity to get to know our neighbors better gives us the opportunity to work as a cohesive community,” Freed-Hardeman University President David Shannon said. “And anytime people work together you can accomplish a lot more, so it’s a wonderful tool just to bring our community closer.”

The curriculum was designed by the Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce. They focus on four main aspects: education, interaction, involvement and personal enrichment. Thursday was the first session, and they started off with team-building exercises.

“Today we’re doing ‘low ropes’ course, and it’s been a really informative and kind of a neat training exercise to get to know each other better, get to know ourselves better and learn more about leadership,” Shannon said.

They take the group all over Henderson and Chester County so they can be aware of what is going on in their community.

What makes Leadership Chester County so unique is the people that it brings together. This year’s class includes the new president of Freed-Hardeman University and a park ranger.

Ann Paley, a park ranger at Chickasaw State Park, recently moved to Chester County, so she sees this as a way to really get to know her new city.

“I hope to walk away with a lot of new friends and people that want to come out and enjoy stuff we have going on at the park and also be able to help them in the community with stuff they have going on as well,” Paley said.

The class meets once a month and holds a graduation in April. There is also a Youth Leadership Chester County for juniors and seniors in high school.

For more information, visit the Chester County Chamber of Commerce website.