Multi-agency sweep nets 24 arrests in Jackson, Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An operation involving officers from several local agencies results in two dozen arrests.

The operation led by the Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crime and Gang Task Force took place Wednesday afternoon and into the early morning hours Thursday, according to a release.

The operation included saturation patrols in high-crime areas and high-traffic areas where violent crime and/or gang activity have been taking place, according to the release.

Officers conducted arrest warrant service, probation/parole compliance checks and traffic stops. There also were numerous “citizen contacts,” “knock and talks” and warrant checks, the release states.

During the operation, 24 people were arrested for various violations including firearm and narcotics offenses, traffic offenses and other misdemeanor charges.

There were five firearms, 96 ecstasy pills, one vehicle and various amounts of cocaine and marijuana seized throughout Jackson and Madison County, according to the release.

Those arrested were:

Johnathon Allen, possession of firearm by convicted felon, driving on suspended license (5th offense)

Mikita Bommer, simple possession of schedule VI marijuana

Daveckio Brook, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Cannon, arrest warrant for failure to appear

Ashley Champion, possession of schedule II with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI marijuana

Juvenile, assault on officer, driving on suspended license

Junius Dirkans, arrest warrant for theft of property under $1,000

Sadarrion Douglas, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession schedule VI with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

Courtney Elam, three outstanding violation of probation warrants

Jarston Howse, unlawful possession of firearm, simple possession of marijuana

Dewayne Johnson, two outstanding warrants: reckless endangerment and evading arrest

Vontorreus Kidd, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessie Lee Mallard, warrant for simple domestic assault, false imprisonment, vandalism

Devon Miliken, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of schedule VI with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dominique Neal, warrant for harassment

Mackavia Patrick, simple possession of marijuana

Zanie Pearson, driving on revoked license (2nd offense), outstanding warrant for violation of probation

Carlos Perez, outstanding warrant for violation of probation

Ashley Pete, driving on suspended license (2nd offense)

Anthony Ross, simple possession schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Stedman, outstanding warrant for aggravated assault (domestic)

Tammy White, criminal impersonation, outstanding warrant for violation of probation

Benjamin Wilson, possession of schedule VI with intent to resale

Cory Winfield, driving on suspended license (3rd offense)