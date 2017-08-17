Orientation held for hundreds of incoming freshmen at Bethel University

McKENZIE, Tenn.-Thursday, Bethel University held their freshman orientation for the 450 incoming students.

The students started with registration and as the day went on, the current students had programs for the freshmen.

40 seniors from the university will act as mentors for the incoming students.

Activities are planned all weekend to help the students feel welcomed and get acclimated to the college life. Classes begin on Monday.