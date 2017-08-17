Parkers Crossroads receives $486K grant to link Veterans Cemetery with trail system

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — Parkers Crossroads received a big grant local leaders hope will bring business and tourists to West Tennessee.

Construction is already underway at the new Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a new grant will pay for an asphalt path connecting the cemetery to the Parkers Crossroads trail system.

“Really will make this a better opportunity for people to come and visit,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said.

Schroer and state lawmakers announced a $486,982 federal grant Thursday that will pay for the project.

Parkers Crossroads Mayor Kenneth Kizer said it will be a big boost for the city and county. “We also have some real good prospects of a new motel and new restaurants coming within the year,” he said.

TDOT said two restroom facilities and a parking area will also be added. TDOT said the project includes benches and shade structures along with signs designating trail lengths and directions for visitors.

“”I think it will significantly help people want to come and visit and see what’s going on and learn what happened here,” Schroer said.

There is not yet word on when the new phase of construction will begin. Local leaders expect the Veterans Cemetery to be finished around spring 2018.