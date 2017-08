RIFA Pack The Bus Food Drive

Help out those in need. RIFA will host their 6th annual Pack the Bus Food Drive this Saturday. Donations go to the snack backpack program to help feed hungry children on weekends. You can drop of food from 9 to 4 on Saturday at Walmart North, Walmart South, Kroger Lynwood Place and the Kroger University Parkway. A Jackson-Madison County school bus will be parked at these locations with volunteers accepting food and monetary donations.