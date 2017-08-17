Scattered T’storms Linger into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are developing in West Tennessee at the moment with some showers producing heavy rain and a few thunderstorms creating some frequent lightning. West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather meaning a couple thunderstorms could be strong or even severe during the rest of the afternoon. Thankfully, this cold front should be well east of the area by Friday leading to drier conditions for kickoff of week 1 of high school football games.

TONIGHT

A few showers may stick around past 7 p.m. this evening but mainly dry conditions are forecast overnight with skies gradually becoming clearer. If winds are light enough, we could see some dense fog develop with visibility limited to a quarter mile or less early Friday. Temperatures will start out in the middle and upper 60s in the morning.

Humidity will be lower on Friday though temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s. It’ll feel a little bit more pleasant outside with the drier air and clearer skies. Your weekend has a slight chance for rain that sticks around in to Monday – Eclipse Day! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on that forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That may still change, however, so stay tuned for updates!