TBI: Tipton County man arrested, charged with murder

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.-An investigation by the TBI has resulted in the arrest of a Drummonds man, who is charged with murder.

According to the TBI, Zachary Quinley was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of first degree murder.

Agents joined deputies from the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office after a death was reported in Drummonds.

Deputies said they found the body of Terry Hill of Brownsville, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Agents developed information that Quinley was a suspect in the case.

He is being held in Tipton County jail without bond.