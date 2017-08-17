Three arrested on drug charges following search of home in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn.-Three people in Hardin County are arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was conducted in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, multiple agencies conducted the search after information was developed that Stan and Rhonda Hill were allegedly trading illegal narcotics for stolen property. Investigators say Timothy Hardy was arrested as well. He

was also wanted out of Hardin County for leaving a court ordered drug rehab facility before the completion of the program.

During the search, officers say they recovered $5,000 worth of stolen property, along with substances believed to be meth and cocaine.

Investigators say additional charges are expected.